Pamela Madeline Winthrop Powers
June 12, 1926 - November 7, 2020Pamela Madeline Winthrop Powers entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Shelton, CT at the age of 94 with her loving family by her side.
Pamela is survived by four children: Timothy Powers [CA], Brian Powers (wife Mary) [MT], Aileen Powers Kennedy (husband Joe) [CT], and Sheila Powers Casinelli (husband Daniel) [CT] as well as her six grandchildren Christy Murray (husband Neil) [MT], Victoria Casinelli, Stephen Casinelli, Michael Casinelli, Elizabeth Casinelli [CT] and Patrick Kennedy [CT], additionally by two great-grandchildren Rowan and Bea Murray [MT]. Pamela was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth Harry Powers, her parents Harry Stephen Winthrop and Aileen Anne O'Brien Winthrop as well as her siblings Betty Weir, Joan Griffin, Patricia Stopford, John Winthrop, Shirley Grant, Tui Batty, and Gay Swindells.
Pamela was born on Saturday, June 12, 1926, in Auckland, New Zealand to Harry and Aileen Winthrop. She graduated from Epsom Girls' Grammar School in 1942 and went on to obtain a Secretarial Degree. Pamela traveled the world and worked as a secretary for the Goodyear Oil & Tire Company in many countries including New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Tahiti, Fiji, England, and Canada. She met American Kenneth Harry Powers while in England and moved to Canada to date between Toronto and New York City. On December 29, 1956 Pamela and Ken married and then honeymooned in Bermuda. After moving to Queens Village, NY, Pamela and Ken started their family. Over eight years, the couple welcomed four children into their home starting with the two boys in Queens Village then on to Huntington, Long Island for the two girls. In 1975, the family moved to Westport, CT where Pamela lived for 45 years before moving to Shelton, CT with daughter Sheila and family.
While in Westport, Pamela ran a home daycare program for many years loving those youngsters as much as her own. Pamela was an active and dedicated member of Assumption Church and often volunteered at school and church events. She participated in the Women's Guild of Assumption Church in Westport and made many long lasting friendships. Pamela was involved in Boy Scout troops for her sons. New to the States and living in New York, Pamela became an avid New York Mets baseball fan and loved to watch or listen to their games but hated when they were on the west coast and the games were aired late at night. If Pamela didn't have a nice hot cup of tea in her hand, she was found to have a can of Tab with a straw. Knitting was a favorite past time and Pamela made Christmas stockings for many as well as tons of baby sweaters, especially for her grandchildren.
Pamela's children and grandchildren will remember her as a very patient and loving mom or Nana, who encouraged them to pursue their goals and dreams. Pamela loved to travel, knit, bake, go to Compo beach, entertain at home and spend time with family and friends. Yearly St. Patrick's Open Houses had Pamela making many delicious Irish soda breads and refreshing Irish coffees. Annual 69th BBQs in the backyard were always good times thanks to Pamela's hospitality. A word search book, deck of cards or a puzzle were never far from Pamela's hands. Sitting by a nice fire was always Pamela's favorite seat in the house.
Pamela was a generous individual who loved her family above all else. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, Nana, and friend to us all and good wishes to her are in all our hearts. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral mass at Assumption Church in Westport, CT will be private. Harding Funeral Home in Westport is making all the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Children's Interstitial Lung Disease (chILD) Foundation, 6539 Harrison Avenue, #1045, Cincinnati, OH 45247 or at https://child-foundation.networkforgood.com/
in the name of Pamela Powers/great granddaughter Bea Murray. The family would like to thank Sandra Frew, Esther Bentor and the staff at Bright View in Shelton, CT for taking such wonderful care of Pamela in her final years. Pamela will be dearly missed by all who were graced to have known her.