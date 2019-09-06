|
|
Pasquale John Fratino
Pasquale John Fratino, 73, of Richardsville, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 3, 1946 in Norwalk, CT to the late John and Marian Renzuelli Fratino.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Fratino; two children, Kelly Maria Fratino Miller (Cory Lane Miller), and John Pasquale Fratino; two grandchildren, Aiden Lane and Charlotte Olivia Miller; and a host of cousins and other family members.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Father Kevin Walsh officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be private in Norwalk, CT.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Published in The Hour on Sept. 7, 2019