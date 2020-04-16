|
Patricia Ann Chocas
Patricia Ann Chocas of Norwalk, CT entered eternal rest on Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020.
Pat, as she was known to all, was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, beloved sister, favorite Godmother to many and a forever friend to all who knew her.
Pat was born October 19, 1941 on Bonner Street in the waterside section of Stamford to Joseph and Jennie Licek. Pat attended the Holy Name of Jesus School and graduated from Stamford High School class of 1959. Pat was a devout Catholic who never wavered from her faith.
Pat endlessly reminisced of simpler times and Stamford's "Throwback Thursdays" including cruising on Bedford Street, Shippan Avenue, and Cooks Point with her legendary and inseparable "Village Girls". She was the creator of late 1950's black satin jacket known as the "Honky Tonk Angels" in which meetings were held weekly in the basement of her parents' home.
Upon first contact with Pat, you were instantly a friend for life. Pat made sure to ask your birthday and you could always count on a card and a phone "jingle" on your special day. She had a tremendous knack for making you feel extra special and truly loved.
After high school, Pat went to work for Paper Novelty. Later, she worked for Cheeseborough Ponds Corp where she met the love of her life, Stephen Chocas. The two were married at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Stamford in 1970 and later moved to Norwalk where they raised their cherished children, Nicholas and Stephanie.
Pat is best known for her years of service at Riverside Yacht Club and to many local residents of Greenwich and Stamford as a food/catering specialist. In Pat's later years, she worked in nursing and healthcare. She was a trusted aide and companion for many local families.
Once retired, Pat and Steve were inseparable. They enjoyed traveling to all parts of the globe. Pat enjoyed telling stories of what they experienced on their global treks. Pat always had her atlas and travel books on the kitchen table, she was constantly planning their next adventure.
Pat's love for living, endless adventures and good times were contagious. She was truly the life of the party. Holidays and summer barbecues at the Chocas home were always memorable. Pat was the most loyal and supportive friend. She was always there for anyone in need of help, regardless of the circumstance or time of day. She was everyone's greatest fan, cheerleader and problem solver.
Pat was generous beyond compare. She looked forward to volunteering at St. Jerome's fundraising events. She also donated significantly to so many other charities.
Her greatest pride of all were her three grandsons: Stephen, Troy and Joseph. Her eyes filled with love at the thought of them. She looked forward to the daily report of their activities and mischievous adventures. They will certainly inherit a love of adventure from their grandmother.
Pat is survived by her son Nicholas, daughter Stephanie Falbo (Guido), three grandsons, Stephen, Troy and Joseph and a tight knit family of siblings: sisters Dorothy Rostkowski, Janie Kosonen (Matti), and brother Joseph Licek (Andrea). Pat also has countless nieces and nephews.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, loving husband Stephen and sister Helen Jane.
Due to the pandemic of the COVID-19 Virus, the family will announce a celebration of her life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to: St Jerome's RC Church, 23 Half Mile Road, Norwalk CT 06851.
The family has entrusted Pat's arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit the online guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 17, 2020