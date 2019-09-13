|
Patricia Bogart
Patricia Bogart, a beloved wife, mother, sister, Nana, and retired Norwalk music teacher passed away peacefully at her home in Norwalk on September 12, 2019 after a brave 20 month fight with brain cancer. Patricia leaves behind her husband Andy, daughters Abby and Leslie, son Asher, grandchildren Crosby, Warren, Eloise, Margot, and Beatrice. She also leaves countless family members and friends whose lives she touched throughout her joyful 67 years. Patricia was a supremely talented musician and pianist, instilling her love for music in others - especially the children of Norwalk who were lucky enough to know her as "Miss Patti" in the halls of Columbus Magnet School and in her piano studio at the First Congregational Church. She will be greatly missed, but remembered every single day by those who love her.
A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at the First Congregational Church, 3 Lewis Street, in Norwalk on Friday, Sept. 20th at 3:00 p.m. Anyone who knew or loved Patti is welcome to come and honor her memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's name to the Children's Music Fund at the thecmf.org. The Fund is a program providing music therapy to children affected by illness to help them achieve a better quality of life.
