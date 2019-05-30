The Hour Obituaries
|
Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
Patricia Connelly Obituary
Patricia Anne Connelly
Patricia Anne Connelly, 72, of Norwalk passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Born in Norwalk on November 7, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Amato Connelly.
Patricia is survived by many cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, at 11:00 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Family and friends may call on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the service.
Visit www.collins-funeral.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on May 30, 2019
