Patricia Ryan Currie
Patricia Ryan Currie, widow of the late Lenox St. John Currie Jr. passed away at her home on November 28th. Patricia was born September 9, 1935 and was a lifelong resident of Norwalk, CT. Patricia was a longtime member of the Norwalk Garden Club. She also was a volunteer at The Norwalk Hospital as well as The Honey Hill Nursing Home. Pat and Len enjoyed boating on Long Island Sound in their boat "Happy Daze" with friends and family. Later in life she became interested in golf and played at Pinehurst and many of the Norwalk area golf courses. She enjoyed traveling and took a trip to the Ryan and O'Keefe homeland of Ireland. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Kim Currie of Easton, CT. Linda Wolf and her husband Larry Wolf of Southern Pines, NC, Lenox St. John Currie 3rd and his wife Rita of Cornelius, NC, Diane Barnes and her husband Tracy Barnes of Tallahassee, FL and Mark Peter Currie of Norwalk, CT. Patricia was known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Mema. Her grandchildren are Jake Wolf, Tyler Wolf, Aimee Bonnell, Adam Currie, Timothy Currie, Clayton Barnes and Spencer Barnes. Patricia's great-grandchildren are Johnny Wolf, Peter Bonnell, Scarlet Wolf, Alexander Bonnell and Luna Wolf. In addition to her late husband "Len," she was predeceased by their eldest son Timothy Paul Currie of Easton, CT. She was also predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law Leo Ryan and his wife Nancy, Jack Ryan and his wife Livia, Robert Ryan and Ken Ryan. Family and friends may call on Thurs., Dec. 5th at Collins funeral home from 5-8 p.m. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Dec. 6th at 11:00 a.m. at St .Thomas Church, Norwalk, CT. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 2, 2019
