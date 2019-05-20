Patricia Gamcsik

Patricia Ann Tatarka Gamcsik of Norwalk, passed away on May 15, 2019.

Born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on March 17, 1928, she met the love of her life Edward Gamcsik, when he interviewed for a job while she worked at the Greenpoint Savings Bank. Pat and Ed married in 1950 and moved to Norwalk in 1952, where they raised their five children.

She leaves behind her husband Ed, just short of celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary.

Patricia was a working mom, retiring as secretary from the Norwalk Public Schools in 1992.

Pat was a true "renaissance woman" who knew just about everything...from history to sports, from home design to politics - she was an avid reader, Scrabble player, cook, gardener, painter and NY Times crossword puzzle addict. Pat's artwork is her lasting legacy...and she loved a good cocktail!

The NY Mets were her particular passion. No other plans could be made if her beloved Mets were on. She was fueled by watching the latest political news unfold each day.

Holidays were Pat's happiest times with her family. She leaves behind her five children - Jane Gamcsik of Norwalk, husband Robert Uly, son Griffin; Steven Gamcsik of Montclair NJ, wife Patty, daughter Grace, Steve's children from a previous marriage Alex and Andrei; Michael Gamcsik of Chapel Hill, NC, wife Georgia, children Matthew and Sarah; Ellen Geisler of Shelton, husband Tom, children Katie and Thomas, and great-grandson Hunter Talcik; Kathy Gamcsik of Norwalk, partner Allen Burke and his daughter Kasey.

Pat recognized special family members Lorraine Gamcsik, Gary and Diane Gamcsik, Cindy Gamcsik, Kristy Verzaal, and John Ellingsen; special friends Tiffany Helwig and Doris and Richard Burke.

We also thank the nurses at Norwalk Hospital, and her beloved doctor, David Baum of Westport for their exceptional care. Special gratitude to Nurse Betty of the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse who went to extraordinary lengths during her short stay at Wilton Meadows.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Patricia asked that donations be made to: Heart Failure Society of America (hfsa.org) *Congestive Heart Failure research; Ridgefield Visiting Nurse & Hospice

(RIdgefieldVNA.org) *hospice division Published in The Hour on May 20, 2019