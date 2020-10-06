1/
Patricia Kendi
1932 - 2020
March 30, 1932 - September 28, 2020 Patricia Kendi, 88 formerly of Weston, CT passed away peacefully at Halifax Hospice Care Center, Ormond Beach, FL. She was born on March 30, 1932 in Norwalk, CT. She married the love of her life John Kendi on September 12, 1953. They had a wonderful life together. She had numerous hobbies over the years including water skiing, snow skiing, golf, tennis and many others. She loved the outdoors. She is survived by two nieces Kimberly Bachman of Flagler Beach, FL, Stacey Livingstone of Norwalk, CT, and two nephews T.J. Dvorachek of Kensington, CT and Tom Bailas of Venice, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband John Kendi and her brother Thomas Bailas and her parents Arthur Bailas and Anna Baran. There will be a private memorial at a later date. If desired, friends may make contributions to their local hospice.

Published in The Hour on Oct. 6, 2020.
