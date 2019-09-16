The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
17 West Ave.
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
17 West Ave.
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lee Walton


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Lee Walton Obituary
Patricia Lee Walton
Deaconess Patricia Lee Walton, 99, transitioned peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in New Kent County, Virginia on February 24, 1920 to the late Cory Johnson and Frances Braxton Johnson. Mrs. Walton was predeceased by her husband Theodore R. Walton. She retired from Young and Rubicam, Inc. of New York City. Deaconess Walton served as the Church Clerk of Grace Baptist Church for over forty years. Her memory will be cherished by two nephews; Russell Proctor and Winfred Walton (Marva), adored cousins; Mae Keyes and Jeremy Keyes, devoted friend; Laura Shular and extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave. Norwalk, CT. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graves Medley Funeral Services
Download Now