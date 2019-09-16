|
Patricia Lee Walton
Deaconess Patricia Lee Walton, 99, transitioned peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in New Kent County, Virginia on February 24, 1920 to the late Cory Johnson and Frances Braxton Johnson. Mrs. Walton was predeceased by her husband Theodore R. Walton. She retired from Young and Rubicam, Inc. of New York City. Deaconess Walton served as the Church Clerk of Grace Baptist Church for over forty years. Her memory will be cherished by two nephews; Russell Proctor and Winfred Walton (Marva), adored cousins; Mae Keyes and Jeremy Keyes, devoted friend; Laura Shular and extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave. Norwalk, CT. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 17, 2019