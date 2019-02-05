Patrick Joseph Bellantoni

Patrick Joseph Bellantoni, age 74, of St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, passed away Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25, 2018 in Miami, FL. Pat was born in Norwalk on October 23, 1944, to Thomas and Edith (Venezia) Bellantoni. After graduating from Norwalk High School, Pat attended culinary school in New York City, and was a chef and restaurant owner in Norwalk, Westport and the Virgin Islands. Pat served in the US Army Artillery, and was stationed in Vietnam during the war.

Pat moved to St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands in 1994, where he continued in the restaurant business. His brother Thomas, and many friends and cousins survive him. Pat was predeceased by his brother Bartholomew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on February 9, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Published in The Hour on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary