|
|
Patrick A. DeVito
Patrick A. DeVito, 77, husband of Carol A. DeVito of Norwalk passed away December 22, 2019, after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.
A lifelong Norwalk resident, Patrick was the son of the late Patrick S. and Theresa Mary DeVito. He graduated Norwalk High School, class of 1960. Patrick entered the United States Navy for a three-year stint, spending much of his service at Pearl Harbor, Honolulu and Hawaii. Next, he began a lengthy career with Clairol in Stamford, CT.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Carol, children John and his wife Marsha and Mathew and his wife Maria; grandchildren Zachary, Sophia, and Isabella; siblings Albert P. DeVito of Tampa, FL, formerly of Norwalk and Alfred C. DeVito of Norwalk.
Patrick was an active sort, always on the move and as a graduate of New Haven College he participated in many charities and activities. His accomplishments include: softball umpire for 35 years; Shellfish Commission; Lifetime Member of the South Norwalk Boat Club; Small Fry Baseball president and coach.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's on the Green Church, 60 East Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday, December 26, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
No flowers, please, contributions may be made to: Smile Train, www.smiletrain.org or South Norwalk Boat Club Scholarship Fund, 17 Mack Street, So. Norwalk, CT 06854.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 25, 2019