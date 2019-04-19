Patrick Charles Thompson

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the unexpected death on April 9, 2019, of our brother Patrick Charles Thompson, age 54. Pat was born on April 13, 1964 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stamford, CT and resided in Norwalk for the past 17 years. He was the fifth of six children born to Charles and Mary Hogan Thompson.

Patrick attended St. Leo's, St. Cecilia's and St. Gabriel's Catholic Schools and also Rippowam High School. He joined the Navy where he was assigned to the USS Shenandoah, Destroyer Tender, where he became an underwater welder. Welding ran through his Hogan's family history. After his honorable discharge, he continued his love of being underwater. He obtained his underwater welding certification in Louisiana. He was contracted to work on underwater projects throughout the United States and as far away as Fukushima, Japan working on their nuclear power plant reactor. But through his lifelong occupation of becoming a Master Carpenter, he followed in his father's footsteps. Pat co-owned Summitt Builders and then began his own company, Thompson Builders.

Patrick's passion of scuba diving as a Master Diver, took him on countless adventures with his friends all over the world. The freedom he found on his motorcycle took him all over the United States. His generous heart had enough room to always be there for his family and friends. Pat had many special times at his "home away from home" with his brother Tommy and his family in Tennessee. He was proud of his Irish heritage which included the families of Thompson, Sheridan, Hogan and O'Grady. He was proud of being a Navy Veteran and above all an American. As Pat put it, "I enjoyed my life very much".

Patrick is survived by his siblings: Daniel (Isabel Katz) Thompson of Stamford; Colleen (Daniel) Minchik of Ridgefield; Mary Kate (Michael) Marchese of Wilton; Maggie Thompson of Norwalk; Thomas (Caroline) Thompson of Collierville, TN. He is survived by his loving nieces and nephews: Gillian, Philip (Brittany), and Louise Thompson; Tara and Gregory Minchik; McKaylie, Brendan and Glenn Marchese; Mary, Ian and Sarah Grace Thompson. He is also survived by one great niece, Sadye Bustillo, daughter of McKaylie and one great-nephew, Ford, son of Philip. Pat will be missed by countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who he loved dearly.

On April 11, 2019, Patrick's mass and burial took place in Ridgefield, CT at St. Mary's Catholic Church and he was laid to rest beside his mother Mary at St. Mary's Cemetery. Our entire family would like to express our gratitude for the love and support shown to us during this very difficult time. Arrangements were under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford. To send online condolences to the Thompson family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary