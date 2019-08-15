|
|
Paul N. Bowles
Paul N. Bowles, age 87 of Norwalk, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 14. He was the devoted husband of the late Lois Robillard Bowles for 59 years, who passed away nine months ago. Paul was born on July 23, 1932 in Detroit, MI, the son of the late Walter and Alma (Casey) Bowles and has lived locally for the past 13 years. He retired as a clerk/supervisor for Canadian Pacific Railways where he had worked for over 40 years. Paul served as a Master Chief in the Navy Reserves for 37 years, was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Matthew Church, was very devoted to his Catholic faith and taught Catechism at St. Matthew. He was also an accomplished musician, playing the saxophone and clarinet and performing locally with the Westport Community Band and the New Canaan Town Band. Most of all, Paul enjoyed spending time with his loving family.
Paul is survived by his daughter Susan Porcheddu, her husband Victor and their children Michelle and Eric, as well as three nephews. He was also predeceased by his brothers John Bartell and David Bowles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, with entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery. Paul's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the . For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Aug. 16, 2019