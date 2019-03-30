Paul Keles Chludzinski

Paul Keles Chludzinski, 78 of Norwalk, Connecticut passed away on March 28, 2019 at Waveny Care Center surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on July 25, 1940 in Scranton, PA to the late Henry and Helen Grajewski Chludzinski.

He graduated West Scranton High School in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1958 and received a football scholarship to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD but was drafted into the United States Army in 1958 and received an Honorable discharge after serving a 4-year term in Japan.

In 1978, Paul moved to New Canaan, Connecticut and started New Canaan Alarm Company on his own and built up his customer base with his warm and exuberant personality. Everyone loved him and wanted to be a part of his new company. He gave people a feeling of comfort and security that no one else could give. He was always helping others and extremely charitable to those in need. He also donated his time to helping teenagers to recover from alcoholism and drug abuse.

He was extremely athletic and excelled tremendously in his love of golf and became a member of Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston, Connecticut in 1978. He travelled throughout the country with his "golf buddies" whom he loved dearly and had the opportunity to play many famous golf courses.

He was truly a great soul and his gracious heart will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia Chludzinski of 42 years, six beautiful children: Margo Bogdanski, husband Michael, Kimberly Ribeiro, Fiancé Vincent Balducci, Paul Chludzinski, Jr., Keli Solomon, husband Jeffery, Amy Anderson, husband George and David Chludzinski. Also, former spouse, Lois Aiello Chludzinski, along with six grandchildren: Jessica Root, Erica & Andrej Chludzinski, Geordie & Faith Anderson & Carter Chludzinski. He is also survived by his Brother in law Richard Novak & wife Maryanne of Westerly, RI, his sister Helen Shibeck, husband Andrew, brother Peter Chludzinski of Dunmore, Pennsylvania, as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his brother Joseph Chludzinski and his sister Pauline Devailis & husband Edward of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

We would also like to gratefully acknowledge Waveny Care Center for all their support and loving care for Paul for the last five years of his illness.

The Chludzinski family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main St., New Canaan, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, New Canaan followed by a celebration of life at Stapleton Hall at St. Aloysius. In lieu of flowers contributions in Paul's memory can be made to Waveny Care Center, St. Aloysius Church or Parkinson's Foundation. For online condolences and directions please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hour on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary