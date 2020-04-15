|
Paul E. Sibiskie
Paul E. Sibiskie, 87, of Norwalk died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Westport, the son of Adam and Marcella (Zababa) Sibiskie, he was the beloved husband of Carol (Monsport) Sibiskie for 62 years. Paul attended Norwalk schools, graduating in 1951. He served in the US Army, and worked for Perkin-Elmer Corp. for 42 years, retiring as an optical engineer. He was an avid golfer, an antique car enthusiast and enjoyed working on genealogy. He also volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
He is survived by his loving wife Carol, son Michael (Carole) Sibiskie, two daughters, Donna Sibiskie (David) Kearns and Shari Sibiskie (James) Kliegl, grandchildren, Lauren, Amanda and Robert Kliegl, Fiona, Emily and Sean Kearns, and Caryn and Caitlyn Sibiskie, and two cherished great-grandchildren, Logan and Eveline Kliegl, a brother Mark (Barbara) Sibiskie, and sister Marleigh Sibiskie Goldblatt.
Graveside services will be held at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk, with a memorial service to be scheduled in the future. Memorial donations may be made to:St. Thomas the Apostle Church , 203 East Ave., Norwalk, CT 06855, or Notre Dame Health & Rehab. Center, (make checks out to: "SSTV") 76 West Rocks Rd., Norwalk, CT 06850.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 16, 2020