Paul Laracca

Paul Laracca, 83 of Norwalk, died on June 2, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare. Born in Minturno, Italy, son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Graziano) Laracca, he was the husband of the late Dolores Rubino Laracca. Paul began his career as a union bricklayer and retired as a self-employed building contractor. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating as well as gardening. He especially enjoyed sharing a glass of his homemade wine with family and friends. He was a life member of the St. Ann Club, a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Stapleton Council, New Canaan, Assembly 100 in Norwalk and the East Norwalk Boating & Yacht Club. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his son Paul J. (Lisa) Laracca of Norwalk, daughter Rosalie (Robert) Boucher of Norwalk and daughter Marianna Laracca of Bloomfield, four loving grandchildren: Danny and Chrissy Laracca and Robert and Isabella Boucher, as well as his brother Giacomo (Lucia) Laracca and sister Rosa (Enrico) Sparagna and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and aides at Norwalk Hospital and Autumn Lake Healthcare and all those who visited him. The family would also like to especially thank his longtime caregiver Sandra for her exceptional dedication to him. His family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial with military honors will follow at Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .