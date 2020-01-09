|
|
Paul L. Saltarelli
Paul L. Saltarelli, 64, of Kipling, died Thursday (October 31, 2019) at his home.
He was born August 20, 1955 in Connecticut, son of Faye (Morrone) Saltarelli of Florida and the late Philip Saltarelli. Paul was an artist and was well-known for his paintings. He also played in a band called Harvann from Norwalk.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Paul M. (and Jen) Saltarelli of Wisconsin; a daughter, Laurie Saltarelli (and Ayla) of Senecaville; a brother, Philip (and Ana) Saltarelli of California; and a sister, Diane (and Don) Saltarelli-Meng of Canada.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 10, 2020