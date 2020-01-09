Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Saltarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Saltarelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Saltarelli Obituary
Paul L. Saltarelli
Paul L. Saltarelli, 64, of Kipling, died Thursday (October 31, 2019) at his home.
He was born August 20, 1955 in Connecticut, son of Faye (Morrone) Saltarelli of Florida and the late Philip Saltarelli. Paul was an artist and was well-known for his paintings. He also played in a band called Harvann from Norwalk.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Paul M. (and Jen) Saltarelli of Wisconsin; a daughter, Laurie Saltarelli (and Ayla) of Senecaville; a brother, Philip (and Ana) Saltarelli of California; and a sister, Diane (and Don) Saltarelli-Meng of Canada.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -