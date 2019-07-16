Paula Cairo

February 2, 1950 - July12, 2019Paula C. Cairo, 69, of Saugatuck, CT passed away Friday evening, July 12, 2019 at Saint Joseph Center Trumbull, Connecticut.

She was born in Norwalk, daughter of the late Martin and Carmella (Dorta) Cairo and has been a lifelong Saugatuck resident. She is a 1968 graduate of JM Wright Technical School in Stamford, CT. Prior to retiring she worked as a Hairdresser and Licensed Cosmetologist.

Survivors include one daughter, Tina R. Ty and her husband Dennis of Jupiter, FL. One brother, Mariano (Marty) F. Cairo of Newtown, CT. One granddaughter, Payton Joanne Ty and two nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. meeting directly at Church of the Assumption, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport., CT. At the deceased's request calling hours have been omitted. The Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Rd. E., Westport is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Write Love on Her Arms at [email protected] or mail to TWLOHA, P.O. Box 2203, Melbourne, FL 33902. Published in The Hour on July 17, 2019