Paula E. DeBone
Paula Elizabeth DeBone, age 83 of Norwalk, died at the Norwalk Hospital on December 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late William V. DeBone. Paula was born in Norwalk on February 10, 1936, the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine DiPietro. She is survived by her son Darren P. DeBone several nieces and nephews. Paula was predeceased by her son William DeBone and brothers Charles, Andrew, Joseph, Patrick and Al DiPietro. Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 7, 11 a.m. at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk. Masks and social distancing will be required. Darren would like to thank the staff at Notre Dame Convalescent Home and any donations in Paula's name should be made there at 76 West Rocks Rd., Norwalk, CT 06851 (made out to The Sisters of St. Thomas of Villanova). To leave Paula's family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com