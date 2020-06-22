Paula Taptick
Paula Taptick, 82, lifelong resident of Norwalk, died on June 13, 2020 at Brookdale of Wilton. Born in Norwalk, the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine (Rooney) Taptick, she worked as an executive secretary to the CEO at Perkin Elmer. Predeceased by her brother Michael Taptick, she is survived by her sister Catherine Jane Thomas of Wilton, CT, sister-in-law Patricia Taptick of Uncasville, CT, and loving nieces, Catherine Robertson of Norwalk, Elizabeth Thomas of New York City, Ellen Thomas of New York City, Susan Fogliano of Old Lyme, CT, Sharon Cushman of Jewett City, CT, a nephew Michael Taptick and eight great nieces and nephews. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Jun. 22, 2020.