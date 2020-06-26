Pauline Doria Bellantoni
Pauline Doria Bellantoni, 81, wife of James Bellantoni Sr., passed away Thursday, June 25, at her home in Norwalk on their 60th wedding anniversary.
Born March 11, 1939 in Scranton, PA, Pauline attended Central High School in Bridgeport, and Central Connecticut State College. She was an active member of Saint Matthew Church in Norwalk. Mrs. Bellantoni worked in real estate for many years. She was named Realtor of the Year by the Norwalk Board of Realtors in 1992 and Realtor of the Year by the Mid Fairfield County Association of Realtors in 2001. Pauline served as President of The Norwalk Board of Realtors in 1993.
Mrs. Bellantoni is survived by her husband, James Bellantoni Sr., four children, Linda Bellantoni; Barbara Sumner; James Bellantoni Jr. and his spouse Patricio Andrade; Debra Lynch; and seven grandchildren. Pauline was predeceased by her parents, Santo Doria and Lillian Pamelia Doria, and her brother, Donato Doria.
Friends may call Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 29 at 10:00 at Saint Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will follow at Saint John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Wounded Warrior Project. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 26, 2020.