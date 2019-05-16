Pauline R. Denner

Pauline R. Denner, 85, a devout Catholic and lifelong resident of Norwalk, CT, peacefully passed away at Norwalk Hospital on May 13, 2019. Born on June 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Claudia Claire Roy, also of Norwalk. Pauline was one of eight children. Her brothers, Lucien, Janin, Robert and Ferdinand, along with her sisters, Muriel and Lorraine all predeceased her. Claire Roy Moccia, her surviving sister, lives in Westport with her husband, Dominick, Pauline had 65 wonderful years of marriage with her loving husband, Leonard ("LJ") Denner. They met in 8th grade at St. Joseph's Parochial School in South Norwalk, CT and dated through high school where she graduated from Norwalk High School in 1951. She and Len were married on June 25, 1955.

Pauline was an extraordinary woman. She was both a stay at home mom and worked as secretary and bookkeeper for L.J. Denner & Sons, Inc., a heating and air conditioning company in Norwalk.

Pauline is survived by her four children, Denise Sedgwick and her husband Tom of St. Croix, USVI, Robert Denner and his wife Valerie Quinn of Norwalk, Jerome Denner of Monroe, Keri Pokorny and her husband John of Darien, her eight grandchildren Derek Denner, Drs. Samantha Morrell and her husband Shawn, TJ Sedgwick, Alex Denner, Nikki Denner, Jarett Denner, Steven Pokorny, Sean Pokorny and her great-grandchild DJ Denner. "Grandma Denner" could always be counted on to cheer them on for all their endeavors.

Pauline will be remembered by family and friends as a warm, generous and kind woman who always put family first. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church on 203 East Avenue, East Norwalk, CT at 11:00 a.m. The Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for more information and to leave an online condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, Pauline preferred that memorial donations be made to . https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5821192&pg=personal&fr_id=39300 Published in The Hour on May 16, 2019