1/
Pearl Richmond
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Goldberg Richmond
Pearl Goldberg Richmond, 90, wife of the late Irving David Richmond of Needham, MA, formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Born in the Bronx, on September 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Hyman and Ida Kibolinsky Goldberg.
Pearl is survived by her daughter Elayne Moss and her husband Barry of Short Hills, NJ and by her son William Richmond and his wife Sarah of Newton, MA. Pearl is also survived by four grandchildren, Jonathan, Russell, Abby, and Eli, and a brother Leon Goldberg.
Pearl was laid to rest with Irving at the Beth El Memorial Park in Norwalk.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved