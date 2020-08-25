Pearl Goldberg Richmond

Pearl Goldberg Richmond, 90, wife of the late Irving David Richmond of Needham, MA, formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Born in the Bronx, on September 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Hyman and Ida Kibolinsky Goldberg.

Pearl is survived by her daughter Elayne Moss and her husband Barry of Short Hills, NJ and by her son William Richmond and his wife Sarah of Newton, MA. Pearl is also survived by four grandchildren, Jonathan, Russell, Abby, and Eli, and a brother Leon Goldberg.

Pearl was laid to rest with Irving at the Beth El Memorial Park in Norwalk.



