|
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home & Crematory of Malvern-Frazer
392 Lancaster Ave
Frazer, PA 19355
(610) 296-9555
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Patrick Church
104 Channing Ave.
Malvern, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
104 Channing Ave.
Malvern, PA
Peggy Curran Obituary
Peggy Curran
Peggy Curran (nee Linahan), age 78, on July 8, 2019 of Malvern, PA, formerly of Woodbridge, CT.
Peggy is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years. Barry N., her daughter Courtney C. Dougherty (Bill), and her grandchildren William Curran and Emma Rose.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 10:00-10:45 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12th, all in St. Patrick's Church 104 Channing Ave., Malvern, PA 19355. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Arrg. by The D'Anjolell Memorial Home
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to The Carver Foundation of Norwalk, 7 Academy St., Norwalk, CT 06850.
Published in The Hour on July 11, 2019
