1930 - 2020
Peggy Pace Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Pace
Margaret "Peggy" Pace, 89, cherished wife, mom, grandma and Gigi passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 and is now reunited with her beloved husband Carl.
Peggy was born and raised in Shelton, CT on July 21, 1930, the daughter of Lester and Katherine (Kennelly) Wheeler. For most of her adult life she resided in Norwalk, where she and Carl raised their children and enjoyed family life. She was employed as a bookkeeper with various local companies.
Peggy is survived by her children, Linda (Gene) Laychak, Peggy Ann (Joe) Macaluso, Carl, Jr. (Tracy) Pace, grandchildren Jeff and Andrew Laychak, Carla Macaluso, Lisa (Dan) Reardon, Megan, Drew and Kate Pace, great-grandchildren Dan, Emily and Michael Reardon, sister Katherine Lesnick and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Herbert Wheeler.
Peggy loved spending time with family and friends, she enjoyed the beach, travelling and was an active member of New Horizon at St. Matthew's Church.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Bridges Memory Care facility in Norwalk for their kind and compassionate care over the past several months.
Peggy was laid to rest privately with her husband at St. John's cemetery in Norwalk. A memorial mass to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to New Horizon Scholarship Fund.
For information or to leave online condolence for her family, please visit
www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Mar. 25, 2020
