Peter F. Castellani
Peter F. Castellani, 89, husband of the late Dorothy Tiano Castellani of Norwalk passed away on October 14, 2019 peacefully at home.
He was Born in Norwalk on October 14, 1930, he was the son of the late Frank and Filomena Toni Castellani.
Peter served in the United States Army, Private First Class 82nd Airborne Unit. He later served with the United States Navy during the Korean War. Peter went on to serve Norwalk as a police officer from February 25, 1955 until his retirement on February 25, 1979. He then worked for South Norwalk Electric, Co. from 1984 to 1995 and was currently working at Oak Hills from 1998 until his passing. Peter was also active with the Norwalk Senior Center. He loved spending time fishing, hunting, and playing golf.
He was a beloved father and devoted grandfather.
Peter is survived by his daughter Deborah Conti and her Husband Thomas of Norwalk; grandsons Jonathan and Michael Conti of Norwalk, and his sister Mary Schembari.
In addition to his wife Dorothy, Peter was predeceased by his brothers; Angelo and Leo Balistrini, and by his sisters; Ida Fiaschetti, Susan Pascucci, Lucy Tendall, and Josephine Young.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, at 10:00 AM at St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Place, Norwalk. Interment with Military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Friends may call on Friday, October 18 from 5 to 8 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue in Norwalk.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 17, 2019