|
|
Peter Ferrandino
Peter Paul Ferrandino, formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 in Greentown, PA, where he lived for 22 years. Peter had just turned 80 years old in August. Peter was the son of the late Peter and Amelia Ferrandino, of Norwalk, CT. He was also the brother of the late Dorothy Anne Bottone and Rita Livolsi.
Peter was a retired veteran who dutifully served for the U.S. Army. While in service, he received the good conduct medal for his honorable behavior. Additionally, he was awarded the title of expert status for his firearm skills. After his service in the army, Peter worked as a self-employed landscaper for many years in Norwalk, CT and Greentown, PA.
Peter was a caring person who brought fun and joy to everyone he encountered. Of his many hobbies, he enjoyed watching old movies, tinkering with cars, shooting at the rifle range with friends, going to flea markets to find interesting collectibles, working in his garden, and puttering around his yard. Last, he loved spending time and caring for his many dogs, particularly Milo, his most recent companion.
Peter is survived by his 8 nieces and nephews: Lawrence J. Bottone II, Victoria Perfido, Mara Perfido, Alex Perfido and his wife Kristi Perfido, Alexa Tartaglia, Marcia Bottone Sampson, Katherine Bottone Ruff and her husband Guy Ruff, and Mary Ellyn Lehner and husband Walter H. Lehner.
Peter's life was a gift to all who knew him, and he will be dearly missed. Peter's family will receive family and friends from 5-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, CT on Monday, October 13, 2019.
A Christian Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, on Tuesday, October 14th at 10:00 a.m with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Norwalk. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 11, 2019