Peter Mattera
Pierino "Peter" Mattera, 91 of Norwalk, beloved husband of Assunta Mattera, became Heaven's newest angel on June 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fontana, Ischia, Italy, the son of the late Pietro Paolo and Ortenza (DiConstanza) Mattera, he immigrated to the USA in 1949. A man of profound faith in his Savior, Peter was a humble, caring, loving and affectionate man, who was as loyal as he was respectful. He was truly a blessing to all who knew him. His favorite enjoyment was sitting around a table of good food shared with his family and friends. He worked with his brother Frank, where his artistry of landscaping became masterpieces for all to enjoy. He was predeceased by his brother Antonio, and sister Felice Mattera.
In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, Peter is survived by his daughter Ortenza Taccone, and her husband Joseph of Norwalk, grandson Joey Taccone, who was his pride and joy, brother Frank Mattera and his wife Anna, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews, family in Italy, numerous Godchildren and many friends.
Peter's family will gather at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, from 8-9:30 before processing to Mass. Due to Covid restrictions, attendees are limited to 25 in the building, and all must provide and wear a mask for the duration of their visit.
His Funeral Mass will take place (outdoors) at 10AM on Thursday, June 25, at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, with entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be made to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital (Stjude.org) To post on online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Jun. 21, 2020.