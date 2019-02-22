Peter P. Russo Sr.

Peter Paul Russo, Sr., beloved husband of Margaret Coppola Russo and son of the late, Celestino Russo of Foggia, Italy and Filomena Mattera Russo of Ischia, Italy, passed away peacefully on February 18th. He was 94 years old. Peter was born on November 6, 1924 and was a lifelong resident of Stamford, Connecticut.

Peter is survived by Margaret, his devoted wife of 69 years who he lovingly called "Marge". He is also survived by his beloved children including his two sons, Peter, Jr. and his wife Sally, of Shelton, Stephen and his wife Sheila of Norwalk, and his daughter Phyllis Russo Bonaddio and her husband Frank, also of Norwalk. He is also survived by his seven loving grandchildren of whom he was extremely proud of: Lindsey, Kelly, and Christy Russo; Maria, Frankie, and Anthony Bonaddio; and Nicole Russo. In addition, he is also survived by his sisters-in-law Mary Russo, Lorraine Russo, Anna Coppola, and Theresa Rotante, his brother-in-law Joseph Zarrella and his wife Elena. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Peter was predeceased by his siblings Mike, Angelo, Fred, George, and Frank Russo and his sister Eva "Dolly" Elliott. He was also predeceased by his brothers-in-law George Elliott, Carmine Coppola, Salvatore Rotante and his sister-in-law Jenny Coppola Zarrella.

Peter attended Stamford Public Schools and was a diligent employee at Electrolux in Old Greenwich for forty one years. Peter also kept busy working many side jobs throughout the years to make extra money for the family so his wife could be a stay at home mom to raise their family. Peter was a dedicated husband who always put his wife and family first. Peter was a devout Catholic who never missed weekly mass and was a devoted member of St. Gabriel Parish in Stamford, CT. Peter had many interests and hobbies which included league bowling, listening to Frank Sinatra songs, gardening, golfing, watching and attending New York Yankees games and watching UConn women's basketball games. Peter truly enjoyed attending sporting events of his children and then later his grandchildren. He was known for his friendliness, his love of eating (especially jelly donuts) and his huge contagious smile that would brighten your day. Peter loved company and could make friends with anyone. He always ended the visit with "Come again and stay longer next time!"

The family will welcome relatives and friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 in Stamford at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Peter's funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 26th at the Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 124 Rock Rimmon Road, Stamford following the mass. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com