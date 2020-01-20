|
|
Peter Shanazu
Peter (Pete) Shanazu, age 76, of Fairfield, CT beloved husband of the late Marianne Carameta Shanazu, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Peter was born and raised in Bridgeport, son of the late Thomas and Mary Giambazi Shanazu. Mr. Shanazu was a Fairfield Town resident for most of his life. He was a graduate of Bassick High School, "Class of 1961." He then went on to the University of Bridgeport for his undergraduate work and later earned his Master's Degree from Western CT State University. He served his country in the US Army Reserve and went on to a dedicated 43 year career as an educator at Bassick High School, where he was also the school's athletic director. Pete was an avid golfer and a fan of the Boston Red Sox and UCONN Husky sports. Just as he was in school, Pete was equally dedicated to his community, first to his faith while at St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox Church of Bridgeport and his many friends in and about Fairfield and Black Rock. He also enjoyed the times that he spent as a member of the Fayerweather Yacht Club and being a regular at the Harborview Market. Pete was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his children, Peter G. Shanazu and his wife Konstantina of Norwalk, a daughter, Marla Shepard and her husband Scott of Waltham, MA, grandchildren Spyridonas Leonidas and Olympia Sophia Shanazu and Elizabeth Katherine and Laura Emily Shepard, a sister Elaine Bernard of Bridgeport, a special niece, Cara Bernard; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. directly at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport, with burial to follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield, with full Military Honors. Calling hours will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center, Fairfield with a Trisagion Service to take place at 7:30 p.m. To sign his online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hour from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020