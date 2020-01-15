Home

Peter T. Fairchild

Peter Talbot Fairchild, born in New York City, raised in Rowayton, CT, and long time resident of New Hampshire, passed away in Tilton, New Hampshire on January 13. He was 80 years old.
Peter attended Pomfret School, Columbia University, and served as an MP in Munich Germany. Being an accomplished athlete Peter loved many sports, and high on his list were his beloved New York Giants. A capable sailor, he sailed with his family in the British Virgin Islands and regularly on Narraganset Bay in Rhode Island. Those who knew Peter described him as one of the sweetest, gentlest, kindest, and funniest - a man with a beautiful smile. Always polite, always helpful, he will not be forgotten and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife Jennifer R. Fairchild of Waterville Valley, NH; daughter, Victoria P. Fairchild (Christopher Casino); son Peter T. Fairchild Jr. and wife Kari Fairchild; stepdaughter Cadena Ragsdale (Troy); stepson David Yules; sisters Peg Remsen, Christine Fairchild, Caroline
Wood, Elowyn Castle; grandchildren Leila, Connor, Jax, Kiel, Luna, Kala; and his two beloved dogs, Noodles and Couper.
Memorial services for Peter will be held at 1 p.m., this Saturday January 18, 2020 at The United Church of Rowayton at 210 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06853. A reception immediately will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Veteran's home of New Hampshire in Tilton NH.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 16, 2020
