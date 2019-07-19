Philip W. Goodwin

Philip W. Goodwin, 88, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Edgehill in Stamford. Born December 31, 1930, in Norwalk, he was the son of the late Nat and Theresa "Ted" Goodwin.

A graduate of Norwalk High School, Mr. Goodwin received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut prior to serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. For many years, he was the co-proprietor of Nat Goodwin Clothiers in Liberty Square. After closing that business, Mr. Goodwin became President of the Fairfield County Savings Bank, where he previously served as a board member for 15 years.

A lifelong Norwalk resident, Mr. Goodwin was active in the community, including being a member of the Norwalk Kiwanis Club, where he served a term as president. In his retirement, he took great joy in reading to children as a volunteer in the Bridgeport School System and playing golf with friends at Oak Hills Park Golf Course.

Mr. Goodwin is survived by his daughters Barbara Goodwin of Queens, NY and Amy Goodwin Ellison of Somers, NY, and his son Steven Goodwin of Arlington, VA. He is also survived by his brother Edward Goodwin of Boynton Beach, FL, his life partner Sandra Strum of Larchmont, NY, son-in-law Daniel Ellison and daughter-in-law Susan Goodwin, and four grandchildren, Ruby and Henry Ellison and Dustin and Spencer Goodwin. He was previously married to Blanche Goodwin of Wilton.

Services will be held on Monday at 1:00pm at Temple Shalom, 259 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Interment with full military honors will follow at Independent Hebrew Society Cemetery, 143 Richards Avenue, Norwalk and will be followed by a reception at Temple Shalom.

Donations in his name may be made to the School Volunteer Association of Bridgeport, 280 Tesiny Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06606. Published in The Hour on July 20, 2019