Nov 13, 1941-Mar 14, 2019Philip "Phil" Marini, Sr., age 77 of Seymour, formerly of Waterbury and Norwalk, he entered into peaceful rest on March 14, 2019 at his home; he was the beloved husband of Marie (LaCanfora) Marini. Phil was born on Nov. 13, 1941 in Frosinone, Italy, son of the late Sante and Verlanda (Palmieri) Marini. He was a retired Truck Driver at Allied Van Lines and also at P. & S. Paving. He was a communicant of St. Nicholas Parish-Church of the Good Shepherd. Phil loved Classic Cars and fancy tractor trailer trucks. He enjoyed NASCAR and Drag Racing, Country Music, and trips to the casino. Phil will be fondly remembered for his style in wearing his trademark cowboy boots and leather jacket, and also his tattoos. You'd never forget Phil's classic looks when he peered at you with his big blue eyes. In addition to his wife, Philip leaves his loving family including his daughter, Sandra Taccone (Silvano) of Naugatuck, his sons, Philip Marini, Jr. (Tina) of Seymour, Robert Marini (Pamela) of Watertown, and Victor (Tracey) of Ansonia; his brothers, Frank Marini (Diana) of Trumbull, and Alex Marini (Kathy) of Norwalk; sisters, Gina Palmieri of Seymour, Mafalada Marini (Lino) of Weston, Lugina Montoni of Seymour, and Maria English (David) of Weston; his grandchildren, Joey, Deena, Philip, Victor, Laina, Amanda, Alissa, Sarah, Robert, Olivia, Linda, and Dominik; his great-grandchildren, Anthony, Gabriella, Gio, Milania, Giada, and Veiana, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours are Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. (DIRECTLY) at St. Nicholas Parish - Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Mountain Rd., Seymour. Interment will be in Mountain Meadows Cemetery. Memorial Gifts may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory online, go to www.hullfh.com Published in The Hour on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary