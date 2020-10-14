Phillip Fenton

Phillip A. Fenton
Aug 22, 1950 - Oct 12, 2020. Phillip A. Fenton passed away on October 12, 2020. Phil was born in Glens Falls, NY on August 22, 1950, the son of the late James H. Fenton Sr. and Alida Patricia (von Dwingelo) Fenton. Phil enlisted in the Marines in 1967 and served in the Vietnam War he was honorably discharged in 1970. While living in Norwalk, CT Phil met his future wife Toni. They married in 1975 and moved to Danbury, CT where they lived for 40 years. Phil worked for several years doing paving work summers and as a seasonal heating oil delivery driver winters, before eventually taking a year round position delivering heating oil for Petro in Norwalk, CT. He retired in 2015.
Phil will be dearly missed by his loving wife Toni (George) Fenton, brother Peter Fenton and wife Marybeth, son Glenn and wife Mariah, son Craig and wife Erica and adoring granddaughters, Brenna, Shealyn, Alanna and Kylee; as well as his other close family members and countless friends. Phil was predeceased by his brother James Fenton, sister Martha Giordano and nephew Brian Simon. His family will host an open house to honor his life on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Appleseed Restaurant, 63 High St., Bradford, NH. Friends and family planning on attending are asked to follow COVID-19 precautions. There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brian Simon Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Danbury High School 43 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT 06811 or extend a random act of kindness as Phil often did. For full obituary visit newtonbartlett.com
.