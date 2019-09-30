Home

Phyllis Michelle Preston
Phyllis Michelle Preston, life-long resident of Norwalk, CT fell asleep in death on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Phyllis was born on July 3, 1969 to Michael and Shirley (Smith) Preston.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her four children: Krystle Preston-Smith (Steph'on), Desireé Preston-Coker (Capris), Darrin McElveen (fiancée Alison Scinto), Briee Preston; four siblings: Stephen Preston, John Preston (Samantha), Melissa Mason (Tony) and Cheryl Preston; and one granddaughter, Elani Smith; and a host of family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 126 Newtown Avenue, Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 1, 2019
