|
|
Queen E. Anicette
Queen E. Anicette age 71, departed this life surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM, Baker Funeral Services Chapel, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guests from 12:00 Noon until time of service at the chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 19, 2019