Services
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church
16 Scribner Ave
Norwalk, CT
Entombment
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
St. John's Mausoleum
223 Richards Ave
Norwalk, CT
Raffaele Iacono


Raffaele Iacono Obituary
Raffaele Iacono
Raffaele Iacono passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the age of 86. Born in Serrara, Ischia, Italy, on January 26, 1933, he was the son of the late Ludovico Iacono and Elena Mattera.
Raffaele served two years in the Italian Navy and immigrated to the United States in 1963, permanently making Norwalk his home in 1965. He was a hard-working mason/contractor who loved his daily espresso, gardening, homemade wine, and cooking for his family, especially on Sundays. Raffaele also loved spending his summers in Ischia and taking cruises in the winters, exploring new islands, with his wife, Clorinda.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Clorinda, and his three children, Giovanna "Joann" Iacono (Giovanni) Antonietta "Toni" Hudak (Jack) and Ludovico "Lou" Iacono.
Raffaele was the grandfather of six grandchildren, Valentina Cenatiempo (Raffaele), Linda Argentari (Giovanni), Stephanie Stonoha (Michael), Jack Hudak (Kathleen), Amanda Iacono, and Louie Iacono. He was the great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Rocco, Gianni, Giuseppe, and Charlotte; also very dear to him were his in-laws, John, Louie (Mary), Larry (Betty) Sal (Rose) & Anna (Peter) Mattera. He was the uncle of many nieces and nephews.
In addition, he is survived by siblings Maria Confalone, Ciro Iacono, Gennaro Iacono in Italy, and Giuseppina Wibberley of England. Preceding in death were Lucia Iacono and Antonio Iacono, in Itay.
The Iacono family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, 16 Scribner Ave, Norwalk. Entombment will follow at St. John's Mausoleum, Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence and for more information.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 20, 2019
