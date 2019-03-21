Ralph J. Pagano

Ralph J. Pagano, 88 of Norwalk, husband of the late Anna Marie Gallo Pagano, passed away March 20, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Norwalk June 14, 1930, he was the son of the late Samuel and Theresa Fumo Pagano.

Mr. Pagano served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He later worked for the city of Norwalk for 30 years in both Public Work and Parks and Recreation. He was also involved in the Junior Babe Ruth League for 10 years as a coach and as an umpire. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. Mr. Pagano is survived by his son Robert Pagano and his wife Christine, his daughter Mary Grace Holcomb and her husband Michael, his two grandchildren, Graham Holcomb and his wife Carrie and Erin Dailey and her husband Dominic and by a soon expected great-grandchild.

Friends may call TOMORROW, Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. In lieu of flowers contributions in his name may be made to the children's organization of your choice. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences. Published in The Hour on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary