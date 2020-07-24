Randy Lynn Romano

June 22, 1955- July 19, 2020Randy Lynn Romano, 65 of Norwalk entered eternal rest July 19th, 2020. She was surrounded by comforting prayers and thoughts of peace by those who love her and her family.

She leaves behind her sisters Mary (Bruce) Chandler, Sara Vasques and Christina Romano. Her 3 children, Jared Denny of her first marriage to the late Douglas Denny (1976), Peter Orban Jr. and Joy & Andy Coreau III of her second marriage to the late Peter Orban Sr. (1996). Her beloved grandchildren Douglas, Andy IV, Summer, Isabella and Peter, along with nieces, nephews.

Randy lived the last 10 years of her life with chronic illness. She battled through the last few months with optimism and hope for her health with the help of her friend and caregiver Patricia D. Chery. Her humor and heart remained with her through the pain and suffering.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please send memories and condolences to 25 Victory Ct., Norwalk, CT 06855.



