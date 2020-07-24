1/
Randy Romano
1955 - 2020
Randy Lynn Romano
June 22, 1955- July 19, 2020Randy Lynn Romano, 65 of Norwalk entered eternal rest July 19th, 2020. She was surrounded by comforting prayers and thoughts of peace by those who love her and her family.
She leaves behind her sisters Mary (Bruce) Chandler, Sara Vasques and Christina Romano. Her 3 children, Jared Denny of her first marriage to the late Douglas Denny (1976), Peter Orban Jr. and Joy & Andy Coreau III of her second marriage to the late Peter Orban Sr. (1996). Her beloved grandchildren Douglas, Andy IV, Summer, Isabella and Peter, along with nieces, nephews.
Randy lived the last 10 years of her life with chronic illness. She battled through the last few months with optimism and hope for her health with the help of her friend and caregiver Patricia D. Chery. Her humor and heart remained with her through the pain and suffering.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please send memories and condolences to 25 Victory Ct., Norwalk, CT 06855.

Published in The Hour on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
so sorry to hear this.
Who Of our generation could possibly forget Randy and Doug. The coolest couple In Norwalk of the 70s. Randy with her thick long black hair and Doug long blond hair- both as care free and sociable as you could possibly imagine. They were everybody’s friends. Many long, hot summer Saturday afternoons just enjoying life At ( what was then known as ) Gallagher estates park.
Rest In Peace Randy.
Christian Tangard
Friend
