Raymond J. Kerchansky, age 75, of Norwalk passed away June 23, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Born and raised in Norwalk, Ray was very active in local sports programs. He excelled at baseball and basketball, earning him numerous awards and trophies. In later life he enjoyed golfing, and in 2004 he had a hole-in-one! He was employed as a Shipping Supervisor with Pepperidge Farm for nearly 40 years.

Ray was a gentle man who lived for his family and always put himself last. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Carole (DeMartino) Kerchansky; a son, Raymond Kerchansky II; a daughter, Kristin (Kerchansky) Cimini (Chad), and his dear grandsons; Dylan, Tyler and Griffin Cimini.

The family would like to thank Norwalk Hospital's "6 East" for the kind, loving and compassionate care to Ray and his family. They would also like to express sincere gratitude to Nancy Chiaia for her tender and respectful assistance with the transition to Connecticut Hospice.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will take place at a later date. Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home has been entrusted for the arrangements.