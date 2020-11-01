Renato DiStasio
Renato (Ronny) Di Stasio, 74, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Norwalk, CT. Born on July 9, 1946 in Minturno, Italy, son of the late Giovanni and Concetta (Di Ciufo) Di Stasio. Beloved son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his three brothers Oreste Di Stasio, Frank Di Stasio, and Bruno Di Stasio, his seven nieces and nephews Tina Pritchard, Mary Martini, Nancy Giglio, John Di Stasio, Frankie Di Stasio, David Di Stasio, Julie Costello, and eleven great-nieces and nephews Stephanie Raia, Amy Pritchard, Zachary Martini, Gabriel Di Stasio, Christian Di Stasio, Gabrielle Costello, Noah Costello, Lucca Di Stasio, Giuliana Giglio, Ava Giglio and Leo DiStasio. He was an excellent bricklayer and loving man devoted to his family and friends. He was kind, generous, and welcoming. He loved his flowers and vegetable gardens along with cooking and family get-togethers. He also loved his Lincoln too.
Funeral services will be held "privately" with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Philip's Church.
