1/1
Renato DiStasio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renato's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renato DiStasio
Renato (Ronny) Di Stasio, 74, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Norwalk, CT. Born on July 9, 1946 in Minturno, Italy, son of the late Giovanni and Concetta (Di Ciufo) Di Stasio. Beloved son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his three brothers Oreste Di Stasio, Frank Di Stasio, and Bruno Di Stasio, his seven nieces and nephews Tina Pritchard, Mary Martini, Nancy Giglio, John Di Stasio, Frankie Di Stasio, David Di Stasio, Julie Costello, and eleven great-nieces and nephews Stephanie Raia, Amy Pritchard, Zachary Martini, Gabriel Di Stasio, Christian Di Stasio, Gabrielle Costello, Noah Costello, Lucca Di Stasio, Giuliana Giglio, Ava Giglio and Leo DiStasio. He was an excellent bricklayer and loving man devoted to his family and friends. He was kind, generous, and welcoming. He loved his flowers and vegetable gardens along with cooking and family get-togethers. He also loved his Lincoln too.
Funeral services will be held "privately" with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Philip's Church.
To leave an online condolence for his family, please go to www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magner Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved