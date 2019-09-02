|
Rhoda Soloway
Rhoda Soloway, loving wife and mother, passed away shortly after her 100th birthday. Rhoda was born in 1919 in Boston, Massachusetts. On June 20th, 1943, she married Sidney Soloway, at the time a US Marine serving in the South Pacific. They raised three sons, Scott, Andrew and Mahlon in Norwalk, Connecticut and later in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While raising her children, she received a Master's Degree at Western Connecticut State University and taught elementary and middle school full time in Norwalk, Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania and Glen Ellyn, Illinois. They later returned to Norwalk where Rhoda taught 6th grade for many years at Cider Mill School in Wilton.
Rhoda touched the lives of all who knew her --- students, friends and family. She was a valued friend to countless people during her years as a teacher, participation in Lifetime Learners and civic involvement. She was known by all for her compassionate spirit as well as upbeat and positive approach to life. In a world of strife and sorrow, she was one for whom the glass was "half full" and could be counted on for words of encouragement with life's disappointments. "Carpe Diem, seize the day" was her mantra well past retirement. She was always interested in the next chapter of friends' lives, celebrating with them in their accomplishments and consoling them in their sorrows.
Rhoda wrote and published short stories and essays, capturing in them the essence of complex family and personal relationships. She loved literature, reading, Broadway theater and foreign travel. Inquisitive, insightful and imaginative, these qualities were reflected in her conversation and writing, and she often quoted passages from Dickens, Browning and Shakespeare decades after reading them.
Above all, she loved her family and grandchildren. She took every opportunity to remain actively involved in their lives, traveling with them into her 90s. Despite advancing age, she remained young at heart. A home optimistically built and a sports car purchased at 81, were a testament to a refusal to be defined by her years.
Rhoda felt we improve as a civilization by the way we treat our children. Quoting Longfellow, "we leave behind footprints in the sands of time." As we treat our children, so they treat theirs and, as a result, better the world; this is our legacy.
Rhoda was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Simon, her husband Sidney and her brother, Harold. She is survived by her three sons, Scott (Rivka), of North Branford, Connecticut, Andrew, of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Mahlon (Leslie), of Santa Fe, New Mexico, as well as her grandchildren, Brent, Christopher, Caroline and Parker. She was also very close to many surviving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 3, 2019