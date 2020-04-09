|
|
Rhoda Gitenstein
Sumberg
Rhoda Sumberg passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Larchmont, NY on April 3, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born in New York City on July 1, 1919 to Israel and Rose Bralower Gitenstein. Her sister Annette Zelson, her brothers Milton and Seymour Gitenstein predeceased her. She was a proud graduate of Hunter College High School and Hunter College Class of 1941. She was founding member of the Larchmont Temple. To her 80th birthday she was a part-time Spanish, French and Latin teacher at the French School in Mamaroneck, New York and Rye Neck High School. After her husband Bernard David Sumberg died in 1992, she reinvented herself by learning bridge, making new friends, staying involved with the Larchmont Temple. Her greatest joy was her family. She hosted the annual family gathering at her home even until 2019. She was the loving mother of Simon (Ilene) Sumberg of Norwalk,Connecticut, Brooks (Robbie) Sumberg of Westport, Connecticut and Alice (Michael) Adler of Winston Salem, North Carolina. She was a devoted grandmother of 7 and a great-grandmother of 6.
Due to the pandemic the family held a virtual funeral service on April 5 lead by Rabbi Jeffrey Sirkman of the Larchmont Temple. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later time. She was interred in Queens, NY.
Donations in her memory may be made online to At Home On The Sound or mail to P.O. Box 523, Mamaroneck, New York 10543, Calvary Hospital Hospice, Calvaryhospital.org., or mailed to, 1740 Eastchester Rd., The Bronx, NY 10461 or Hunter College.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 10, 2020