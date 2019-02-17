Richard A. Gacher

Richard A. Gacher age 69, beloved husband to Gloria Calandrelli Gacher of Norwalk, passed away on February 15, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Mr. Gacher was born on April 3, 1949 in Stamford, CT and was a son to the late Stephen and Dorothy Van-Allen Gacher. Rick was the past Owner of Three Phase Electrical in Stamford and a member of I.B.E.W. Local 3. He loved working on classic cars, enjoyed boating, traveling to Aruba but especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his devoted wife Gloria, a daughter Kim Cornwell and her husband Drew; a sister Cindy Megale and her husband Frank; grandchildren, Joshua, Owen and Kate; nieces, Lindsey and Allie; a beloved aunt, Helen Cossette as well as many other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are invited to a visitation service on Sunday February 17, 2019 from 3:00 till 5:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: St Jude Children's Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101.