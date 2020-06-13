Richard L. Canel
Richard L. Canel, 92, longtime Weston resident passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Dick was born on January 28, 1928 to the late H. Lee Canel and Maude Taylor. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth Sue Brown in 1997.
Dick was a Norwalk bank branch manager for 36 years.
A visitation will be held at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Assumption Green Farms Cemetery in Westport at 1:30 p.m. Please visit, www.norwalkfh.com for the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 13, 2020.