Richard Canel
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. Canel
Richard L. Canel, 92, longtime Weston resident passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Dick was born on January 28, 1928 to the late H. Lee Canel and Maude Taylor. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth Sue Brown in 1997.
Dick was a Norwalk bank branch manager for 36 years.
A visitation will be held at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Assumption Green Farms Cemetery in Westport at 1:30 p.m. Please visit, www.norwalkfh.com for the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Interment
01:00 PM
Assumption Green Farms Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved