Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Richard S. DeLallo
Richard S. DeLallo, 68, husband of Diane F. DeLallo of Norwalk, passed away Wednesday, June 12, too soon, but peacefully, at home.
A lifelong Norwalk resident, Richard was born on November 5, 1950, to the late Joseph and Theresa DeLallo. Richard graduated from J.W. Wright Technical School, served six years in the Coast Guard reserves, and pursued a long and dedicated career as a communications technician and foreman at several top companies such as AT&T and Lucent Technologies. He was a Life Member of the South Norwalk Boat Club where he served for a time as Commodore and was known to open the facility every morning. In his spare time, he could be found on the golf course, spending time with his grandchildren or working in his garden. He is survived by his wife, Diane; children Richard and Laura; grandchildren Megan, Alex and Shannon; siblings Elaine Tourigny, Sandra Masse, Joseph DeLallo, and Marianne McDonald; and numerous nieces and nephews. All will miss him dearly.
Friends and family may call Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in St. Thomas the Apostle, 203 East Avenue. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Published in The Hour on June 14, 2019
