Richard Festa

June 22, 1933 - September 1, 2020Richard "Dick" Festa passed away in Florida at the age of 87 years old. Born in Hamden, he was the son of the late Joseph Festa and Sylvia Fox Festa. He was predeceased by his wife, Julie Lasala Festa and his two brothers, Joseph Festa and Robert Festa.

One of Dick's greatest joys was spending time with his family. He is survived by his four children. Lauren Festa (Trema), Cindy Moriarty (Jim), Rick Festa, and Elizabeth Norris (Chris). He leaves behind four grandchildren who will miss their "Poppy", Michael Moriarty (Alyssa), Courtney Edvardsen (Matt), Ella Norris and Jessica Norris, and one great-granddaughter Mila Moriarty. He is also survived by his sister Patty Festa.

Dick graduated from Hamden High School and attended Quinnipiac University majoring in Business. He worked for Hallmark Cards in NYC for many years before leaving with their blessing to open The Party Barn, a Hallmark store on Main Street in Westport which he owned and operated for over 30 years.

Dick was a longtime member of the Shore and Country Club. He was an active member of the Westport YMCA having served on the Board of Directors for many years. He was instrumental with the governing board in its move from downtown Westport to its current location. He was an avid squash player and also enjoyed competing in badminton at the "Y." He loved playing golf with family and friends. He raised his family in Wilton. In his later years, he moved to Norwalk to his house on the Norwalk River near Long Island Sound. He moved permanently to Deerfield Beach, Florida four years ago.

There will be no calling hours due to COVID-19 and the burial will be private. A memorial service will take place at a future date.



