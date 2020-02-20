|
Richard S. Friedenthal
Richard S. Friedenthal passed away at Autumn Lake Healthcare on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with his loving wife at his side. Richard was the son of the late Isidore and Claire Friedenthal and was born in Brooklyn on May 15, 1934.
He was graduated magna cum laude, from Bridgeport University. Before retiring, he was the owner of Richard's Store for Men and Boys in Westport. A Master Chess Champion, he enjoyed his world-wide-by-mail chess games, traveling, tennis, hiking, dogs and playing golf. He was formerly in charge of the AARP Tax Service for Seniors, and a volunteer at the soup kitchen in Norwalk.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bernice "Honey" of Norwalk; his daughter Julie of Brighton, England and her children Dylan and Caitlin; his sister Brenda, and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held TODAY, Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in Independent Hebrew Society/Temple Shalom Cemetery, 143 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 21, 2020