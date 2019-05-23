Richard L. Huse

Richard L. Huse, age 87 of Norwalk, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. He was the husband of Carole M. Huse. Richard was born in Danbury on February 15, 1932, the son of the late L. Marshall and Ann Kotrady Huse. He retired as a mechanical design engineer from ASML and Perkin-Elmer. He was awarded a life member of the Laurel Athletic Club, was a 38 year member and had served as financial secretary for many years. Richard was a member of the King St. Volunteer Fire Dept. and was also an avid golfer and a skilled woodworker.

Survivors also include daughters Suzanne Bley and Cathleen Burns (Christopher), step-son Richard Bogdany (Mary), brother George Huse (Toni), grandchildren Sandra Judd, Jaclyn Bley, great-grandson Jackson Judd, step grandchildren Austin and Christopher Burns, Rachael, Renee and Jacob Bogdany and his first wife Joan Huse. He was predeceased by two sisters, Janet Nazro and Sally Ann Preston, and his brother Edward Carroll Huse.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. James Episcopal Church, 25 West St., Danbury Wednesday, May 29, 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Bethel Elmwood Cemetery in Bethel. Richard's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Saturday, May 25, from 4-8 p.m. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on May 23, 2019