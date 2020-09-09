1/1
Richard Menna
1946 - 2020
Richard J. Menna, Sr.
Richard J. Menna Sr., 74, husband of Helen Cyr Menna of Ellenton, FL and formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in Norwalk, CT on May 11, 1946, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie Bourgault Menna. He was also predeceased by his brother, Thomas Menna.
In addition to his wife Helen, Richard is survived by his three children, Julie Marella and her spouse Lenny of Monroe, CT, Joseph Menna and his spouse Theresa Clarke of Venice, FL, and Richard Menna Jr. and his spouse Kathryn of Cape Coral, FL. His five cherished grandchildren, Stephen and Michael Marella, Kyle Menna, Samantha Menna and LCpl. Zachary Menna, USMC and three step-grandchildren John, Chris and Bridget Clarke.
After High School, he followed his dream where he was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy. After his time in the Navy, he spent his career as an Oil Burner Technician; he retired from Petro Fuel in 2005 and moved to Florida. He was a special and caring man who loved making people happy with gifts that he personally created for them. Whether it was his intricate wood working projects or his delicious cooking and baked goods, he always had a way to make people feel special and let them know he cared. He dedicated many years to the St. Mary's Holly Fair, where he also shared his talents. He also loved fishing and boating where he spent much of his time on the water as he had in the Navy. He will be deeply missed by all he touched.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT on Monday, September 14th at 10:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Friends and family may call on Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. 30 persons may enter the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and masks are required at all locations. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association in his name.

Published in The Hour on Sep. 9, 2020.
Published in The Hour on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
SEP
14
Burial
St. John Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
